Bbva USA Buys New Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,891,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 14.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $814.84. The stock had a trading volume of 42,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,900. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $572.46 and a one year high of $816.14. The company has a market capitalization of $149.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $746.85 and a 200 day moving average of $684.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHTR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $807.14.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

