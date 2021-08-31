Bbva USA Buys New Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 169,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,980,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.75. 530,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,226,330. The stock has a market cap of $247.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.35. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

