Bbva USA Buys New Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bbva USA bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 84,138 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,724,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $54.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,943,133. The company has a market capitalization of $219.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist decreased their target price on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

