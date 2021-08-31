Bbva USA Buys New Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bbva USA bought a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,917,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 393.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,642 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth $79,608,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 80.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after acquiring an additional 557,281 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,972,000 after acquiring an additional 304,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 4,088.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after acquiring an additional 196,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $92.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,038. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.43. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

