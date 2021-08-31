Bbva USA Buys Shares of 219,858 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bbva USA bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 219,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,609,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $1,520,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.3% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 51,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.6% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 49,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,474,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,458,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,869 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Pfizer by 1.5% during the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 503,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $46.04. 978,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,003,464. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.44. The company has a market cap of $258.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

