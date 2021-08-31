Bbva USA Buys Shares of 23,028 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,901,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $453.70. 200,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,322,584. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $455.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $439.48 and its 200-day moving average is $419.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

