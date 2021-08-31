Bbva USA Buys Shares of 9,307 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bbva USA bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,307 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 90.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 165.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $456.23. The company had a trading volume of 30,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.93.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. Barclays upped their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.50.

In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $447,590.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,536.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total value of $144,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,081 shares of company stock worth $1,944,374 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.