Bbva USA Buys Shares of 9,307 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bbva USA bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,307 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 90.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 165.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of ILMN stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $456.23. The company had a trading volume of 30,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.93.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. Barclays upped their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.50.
In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $447,590.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,536.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total value of $144,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,081 shares of company stock worth $1,944,374 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.