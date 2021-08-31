Bbva USA Buys Shares of 94,394 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 94,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,682,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.8% of Bbva USA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.97. The stock had a trading volume of 511,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,963,809. The firm has a market cap of $478.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

