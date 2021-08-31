Bbva USA Invests $11.18 Million in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 46,652 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,176,000. The Boeing makes up about 0.6% of Bbva USA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after buying an additional 607,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in The Boeing by 9.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,258,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,028,000 after purchasing an additional 195,884 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The Boeing by 21.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after buying an additional 338,090 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in The Boeing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,877,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $477,845,000 after buying an additional 21,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $3.65 on Tuesday, hitting $221.31. The stock had a trading volume of 337,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,594,283. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $129.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.69.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.59.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

