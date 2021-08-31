Bbva USA Invests $16.38 Million in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,109 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,379,000. Autodesk comprises about 0.9% of Bbva USA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,012 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Autodesk by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 896,794 shares of the software company’s stock worth $261,774,000 after acquiring an additional 53,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $311.31. The company had a trading volume of 46,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,762. The company has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.84.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

