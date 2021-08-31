Bbva USA Invests $20.37 Million in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bbva USA purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 115,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $20,371,000. The Walt Disney comprises 1.1% of Bbva USA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,694,346. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.20 and a 200-day moving average of $181.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.77 billion, a PE ratio of 295.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

