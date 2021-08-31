Bbva USA Invests $40.21 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 740,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,210,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Bbva USA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.25. 663,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,881,042. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.81. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

