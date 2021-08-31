Bbva USA Invests $5.08 Million in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21,224.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 122,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,961,000 after buying an additional 122,254 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,366,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,400,000 after buying an additional 42,193 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,836,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.32.

Shares of MMC traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.24. The stock had a trading volume of 31,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,868. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $157.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.26. The firm has a market cap of $79.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

