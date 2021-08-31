Bbva USA Invests $5.44 Million in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 111,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 75.4% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 20,960 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Carrier Global by 6.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,368,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,721,000 after purchasing an additional 205,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 9.4% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.74. The company had a trading volume of 122,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,418,763. The company has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.33 and its 200-day moving average is $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

