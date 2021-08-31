Bbva USA Invests $5.44 Million in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Humana by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $405.78. The company had a trading volume of 15,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.93%.

Several analysts have commented on HUM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.35.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.