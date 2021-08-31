Bbva USA Invests $6.62 Million in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Bbva USA purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,616,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 287,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,259,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 6.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 526,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,658,000 after purchasing an additional 31,055 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 31.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $3.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $298.22. 14,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,284. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.92. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $192.25 and a 12-month high of $324.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.43.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

