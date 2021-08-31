Bbva USA Invests $8.74 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bbva USA bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 158,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,737,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 140,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.44. 2,065,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,923,914. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.77. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

