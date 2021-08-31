Bbva USA Invests $8.88 Million in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 121,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,876,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.96. 340,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,837,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $33.79 and a 52-week high of $76.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.18.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $5,796,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,112,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 568,569 shares of company stock valued at $41,569,505 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

