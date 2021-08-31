Bbva USA Invests $9.29 Million in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 96,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,285,000. Bbva USA owned 0.13% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 14,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,769. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.12.

