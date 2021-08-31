Bbva USA Invests $9.92 Million in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bbva USA purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 108,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,919,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,321,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,364 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 77.0% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 43.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.26. The company had a trading volume of 292,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,341,375. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $105.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.91 and its 200 day moving average is $87.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.55.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

