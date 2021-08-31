Bbva USA Makes New $11.60 Million Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bbva USA bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 52,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,000. Honeywell International comprises 0.6% of Bbva USA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.74. The company had a trading volume of 67,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,085. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.85 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $159.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

