Bbva USA Makes New $4.48 Million Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 66,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 38,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 266,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 475,740 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,074,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 5.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 80,080 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,477,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $230,008,000 after purchasing an additional 58,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $72.78. 233,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,357,866. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

