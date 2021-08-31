Bbva USA Makes New $6.08 Million Investment in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Bbva USA bought a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,223 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NVR in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded up $81.61 on Tuesday, hitting $5,206.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,543. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5,072.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,876.44. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,823.31 and a 1 year high of $5,332.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $42.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $483,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

