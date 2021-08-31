Bbva USA Makes New $7.96 Million Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bbva USA bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 71,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,958,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX traded up $1.76 on Tuesday, reaching $117.37. The company had a trading volume of 381,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,294,637. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $81.75 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

