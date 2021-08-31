Bbva USA Makes New $8.55 Million Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 144,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.28. 57,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,105. The stock has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.66. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

