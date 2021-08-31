Bbva USA Makes New Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 261,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,786,000. Bank of America accounts for about 0.6% of Bbva USA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.78. 1,506,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,738,707. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

