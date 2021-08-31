Bbva USA Makes New Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Bbva USA acquired a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 131,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,798,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 1.7% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 27.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 2.8% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.24. 578,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,858,246. General Motors has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.27 and its 200-day moving average is $56.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GM. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.41.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.