Bbva USA Makes New Investment in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 106,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 31.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,692,000 after buying an additional 2,148,260 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,600,000 after purchasing an additional 52,804 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,695,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,672,000 after purchasing an additional 35,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,591,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,254,000 after purchasing an additional 134,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

MNST traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $97.21. The company had a trading volume of 16,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,584. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.13 and a 200-day moving average of $92.89. The company has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $75.45 and a one year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.53.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

