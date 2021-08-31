Bbva USA Makes New Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Bbva USA bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 96,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $55.23. The company had a trading volume of 14,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,476. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.09. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.05 and a 1 year high of $55.67.

