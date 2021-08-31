Bbva USA Purchases New Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Bbva USA purchased a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 60,496 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,283,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,785,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,821,055,000 after purchasing an additional 573,399 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in V.F. by 24.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,022,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,380 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in V.F. by 39.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in V.F. by 51.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,920,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,186,000 after buying an additional 2,008,218 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

In related news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

Shares of VFC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.55. 30,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,895. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.42. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.