Bbva USA Purchases New Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 102,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BWA. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 63,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.83. 30,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,082. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.01. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.36.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,066,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

