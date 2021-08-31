Bbva USA Purchases New Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 94,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 284.7% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 243,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 180,180 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 31,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 114,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,262,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,088,918,000 after buying an additional 1,001,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. HSBC reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

XOM stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.90. The stock had a trading volume of 975,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,900,770. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.34. The stock has a market cap of $232.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

