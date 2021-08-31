Bbva USA Purchases Shares of 158,404 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 158,404 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,363,000. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.0% of Bbva USA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,246,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413,312 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $726,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,139 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $158,654,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $148,083,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $139,831,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.44.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.15. The company had a trading volume of 201,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459,068. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.01. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $100.34 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $223.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.