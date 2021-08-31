Bbva USA Purchases Shares of 218,746 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 218,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,413,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $847,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 102,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in American International Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,525,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,799,000 after buying an additional 213,927 shares during the last quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. now owns 568,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,046,000 after acquiring an additional 30,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.15.

AIG stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.55. The stock had a trading volume of 195,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,541. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $55.50.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

