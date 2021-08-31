Bbva USA Purchases Shares of 63,508 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bbva USA purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,077,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.33. 381,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,519,968. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $108.30 and a one year high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $166.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

