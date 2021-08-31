Bbva USA Takes $13.62 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,620,000. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.8% of Bbva USA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $2,222,077.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $218,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 541,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,277,688 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $142.31. The stock had a trading volume of 269,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,073,229. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.79 and a 200 day moving average of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

