Bbva USA Takes $4.62 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,619,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 26.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,683,000 after buying an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 432,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,833,000 after buying an additional 32,947 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,459,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,389,000 after buying an additional 79,987 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,850,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,174,000 after buying an additional 450,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.93.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.46. 118,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,401,688. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.17 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 908.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

