Bbva USA Takes $5.44 Million Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,000. Bbva USA owned about 0.05% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth $322,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.2% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.3% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 50.8% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMG traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,371. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $143.08 and a 52-week high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMG. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.56.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

