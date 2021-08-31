Bbva USA Takes $5.79 Million Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,926 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,532,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,564,000 after acquiring an additional 755,606 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,068,012,000 after acquiring an additional 616,118 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,516,000 after acquiring an additional 568,388 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 605,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,036,000 after acquiring an additional 467,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1,860.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 442,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,805,000 after acquiring an additional 420,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.21.

Shares of FRC stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,650. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $100.38 and a 52 week high of $204.68.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

