Bbva USA Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bbva USA acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,984,000. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 0.7% of Bbva USA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $483,000. Surevest LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $405,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $5.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.30. The stock had a trading volume of 793,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,439,779. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $152.80 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.28.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

