Bbva USA Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bbva USA bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,762,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,378,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,049,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,752,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,583,000 after purchasing an additional 114,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 143,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.92. The stock had a trading volume of 147,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.33. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.