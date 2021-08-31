BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 67,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 194.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

NYSE BCE opened at $51.85 on Tuesday. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.04. The firm has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.56%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

