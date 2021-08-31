Beacon 24-Hour Volume Tops $5,720.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. During the last week, Beacon has traded down 10% against the dollar. Beacon has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $5,720.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001444 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00019504 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000660 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000123 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000398 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000719 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

