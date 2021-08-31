Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 685,100 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the July 29th total of 546,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Shares of BCCLF opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. Becle has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.41.

About Becle

Becle SAB de CV is a alcoholic beverage producing company. It is engaged in manufacturing, distribution, export, import, bottling, and marketing of distilled alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages including tequila, whiskey, and rum. The company was founded in 1758 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

