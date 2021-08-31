Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Short Interest Update

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of BSEFY traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.50. 1,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660. Benesse has a 1 year low of $18.74 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average is $22.56.

Benesse Company Profile

Benesse Holdings, Inc operates as a a holding company which provides the overall group management strategy formulation and management oversight. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Education, Domestic English Education, Overseas Business Development, Nursing Care and Childcare, Benesse USA, and Others.

