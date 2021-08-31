Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.61

Berkeley Energia Limited (LON:BKY)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 28.61 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 15.52 ($0.20). Berkeley Energia shares last traded at GBX 16 ($0.21), with a volume of 32,470 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,657.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 28.61. The company has a market capitalization of £41.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13.

Berkeley Energia Company Profile (LON:BKY)

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Spain. It primarily holds interest in the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015.

