Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BRY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Berry in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Berry alerts:

BRY opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $469.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.93. Berry has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Berry had a negative net margin of 33.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Berry by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,539,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after buying an additional 1,942,139 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Berry by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 278,609 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Berry by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 987,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 273,543 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Berry by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,604,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after buying an additional 215,500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Berry by 299.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 265,986 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 199,452 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.