Berry Data (BRY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $581,018.00

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Berry Data has a total market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $581,018.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Berry Data has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00065716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.43 or 0.00131376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.92 or 0.00162355 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.20 or 0.07284127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,665.40 or 0.99793406 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.50 or 0.00850055 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

