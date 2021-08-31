BEST (NYSE:BEST) Shares Up 13.9%

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)’s share price shot up 13.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.31. 103,685 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,515,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BEST from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get BEST alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.52.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.38). BEST had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 150.67%. Research analysts predict that BEST Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in BEST by 5,791.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in BEST during the second quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in BEST during the first quarter worth $32,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in BEST during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in BEST during the second quarter worth $114,000. 21.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BEST (NYSE:BEST)

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.