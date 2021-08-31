Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Trading Down 2.7%

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT)’s stock price fell 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). 6,857,498 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 30,785,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.24. The stock has a market cap of £7.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94.

Bezant Resources Company Profile (LON:BZT)

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Mankayan project located in the Luzon Island, the Philippines; theEureka project covering an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in the north-west corner of the Jujuy province, northern Argentina; and 30% interest in the Kalengwa project located in Zambia, as well as the Hope Copper-Gold project located in Nambia.

